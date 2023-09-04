Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,192 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 3.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,483,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,659,000 after purchasing an additional 368,450 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Roku by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,897,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,596,000 after acquiring an additional 206,357 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Roku by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,511,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,507,000 after acquiring an additional 442,525 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Roku by 62.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,782,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Roku by 97.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roku

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $27,804.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,905.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $27,804.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,905.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $521,842.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $7,199,355.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Roku Price Performance

Roku stock opened at $81.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.48 and its 200-day moving average is $66.98. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.76. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $98.44.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $847.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.65 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 25.15% and a negative net margin of 20.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ROKU. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Roku from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Roku from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Roku from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Roku from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.30.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

