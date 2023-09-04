Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth $400,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Twilio by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 154,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 105,806 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Twilio by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 77,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 19,433 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TWLO. Mizuho lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Twilio from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Twilio from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $72,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,993,597.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 3,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $218,902.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,386,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,259 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $72,392.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,993,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,798 shares of company stock worth $2,472,794 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TWLO stock opened at $65.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.34. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $81.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.52 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

