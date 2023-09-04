U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on USB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,573,093,000 after buying an additional 682,502,016 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,704,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,657,692,000 after buying an additional 6,307,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,462,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,405,000 after buying an additional 2,300,777 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after buying an additional 60,227,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,837,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,496,000 after buying an additional 14,080,781 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE USB opened at $37.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

