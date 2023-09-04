UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives $20.59 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in UBS Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in UBS Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,465,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,169,000 after purchasing an additional 142,328 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,975,000 after acquiring an additional 453,906 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 169,106 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBS opened at $26.34 on Monday. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average of $20.95.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

