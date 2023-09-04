UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives $20.59 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.78.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
NYSE UBS opened at $26.34 on Monday. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average of $20.95.
UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.
