UiPath (PATH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UiPath Stock Performance

UiPath stock opened at $15.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.08. UiPath has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.91.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $736,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,544,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,446,761.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 56,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $1,016,185.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 879,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,808,083.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $736,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,544,341 shares in the company, valued at $28,446,761.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,892,635 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Creative Planning grew its position in UiPath by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UiPath by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,567 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,790 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,074 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in UiPath by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 187,261 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

