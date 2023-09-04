UniFirst Co. (UNF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 6th

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th.

UniFirst has raised its dividend payment by an average of 27.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. UniFirst has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect UniFirst to earn $7.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of UNF stock opened at $179.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.92 and its 200 day moving average is $172.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.83. UniFirst has a 12 month low of $150.50 and a 12 month high of $205.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.50). UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $576.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that UniFirst will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UniFirst in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of UniFirst in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of UniFirst from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UNF

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UniFirst

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in UniFirst by 187.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in UniFirst by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in UniFirst in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in UniFirst by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.