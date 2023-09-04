Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Union Jack Oil Price Performance

Shares of LON:UJO opened at GBX 20 ($0.25) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 24.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 25.54. Union Jack Oil has a fifty-two week low of GBX 18.58 ($0.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 53.72 ($0.68). The company has a market capitalization of £21.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 666.67 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Transactions at Union Jack Oil

In related news, insider Joseph OFarrell purchased 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £20,770 ($26,181.77). 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Jack Oil Company Profile

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Fiskerton Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Laughton, and Humber Basin projects.

