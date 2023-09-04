Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC cut its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,821 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Unity Software by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 115.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 131,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 70,303 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 266,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 119,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 230,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 12,670 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U stock opened at $37.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $50.08.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $533.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.80 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 54.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on U. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

In other news, insider Mark Barrysmith sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $312,647.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,138.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Barrysmith sold 8,620 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $312,647.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,138.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 187,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $7,764,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,451,459 shares in the company, valued at $60,104,917.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 576,473 shares of company stock worth $23,736,070 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

