Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $257.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $263.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $333.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts Stock Up 0.7 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,869,595,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTN opened at $227.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $201.91 and a 12 month high of $269.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 113.81%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

