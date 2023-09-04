Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 40.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,225 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $8,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $84.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.95. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $72.96 and a one year high of $90.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

