Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on VIRT. Citigroup raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Virtu Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of VIRT opened at $18.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.38. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $23.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $278.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.67 million. Research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Virtu Financial by 10,615.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Virtu Financial by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Virtu Financial by 236.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

