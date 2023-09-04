W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WPC opened at $65.30 on Monday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.10 and a 12 month high of $87.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.86.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 119.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.29.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

