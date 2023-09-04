Wanchain Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 4th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $36.29 million and $1.16 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000711 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00038349 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00026400 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00012541 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,024,947 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

