Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 1,128,533 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 3,242.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,163,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128,533 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.80% of Lamb Weston worth $121,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,928,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,415 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,368,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,040 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 51.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,518,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,196,000 after acquiring an additional 859,733 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at about $84,036,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,657,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,148,000 after acquiring an additional 711,075 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lamb Weston news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $652,310.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,052 shares in the company, valued at $108,597.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

LW stock opened at $97.28 on Monday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.91 and a 1 year high of $117.38. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.83 and a 200 day moving average of $106.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 84.65%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

LW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.40.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

