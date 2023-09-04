Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 48,552 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,166,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,552 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.29% of Graco worth $158,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GGG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Graco by 18.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Graco by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Graco by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Graco by 74.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $228,879.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,790.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $228,879.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,790.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $543,902.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,804,312.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GGG opened at $79.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.43 and its 200-day moving average is $76.93. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.17 and a 1-year high of $87.94.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $559.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.14 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GGG. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

