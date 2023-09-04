Wellington Management Group LLP Has $120.92 Million Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 907,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 193,819 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.77% of Axcelis Technologies worth $120,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 83.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $192.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.35 and its 200-day moving average is $151.48. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $49.78 and a one year high of $201.00.

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.68 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 20.19%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mary G. Puma sold 21,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total transaction of $3,766,859.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,426,216.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mary G. Puma sold 21,701 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total value of $3,766,859.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,426,216.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 375 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total value of $66,543.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,787.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,760 shares of company stock valued at $6,645,417 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACLS. Benchmark upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $146.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.14.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

