West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 29.5% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.
West Fraser Timber Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of WFG stock opened at $75.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.98. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $67.41 and a 1-year high of $91.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is -166.66%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on West Fraser Timber from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. CSFB boosted their target price on West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $108.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.13.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
