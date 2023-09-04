Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Position Boosted by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,481 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 292.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 22,573 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 1,535.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Western Digital by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Western Digital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Western Digital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Western Digital from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.39.

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $45.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.20. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $46.31.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

