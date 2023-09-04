Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Receives $38.29 Average PT from Analysts

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,430,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,540 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 250,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.4% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 323,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after acquiring an additional 27,697 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5,476.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WY opened at $32.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.18. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.17%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

