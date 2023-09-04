WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 453.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

NASDAQ WSC opened at $42.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $37.81 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.75.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $582.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.79 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $4,718,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,497,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,819,547.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 10,541 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $496,270.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,718.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $4,718,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,497,235 shares in the company, valued at $117,819,547.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WSC

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.