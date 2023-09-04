WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.05% of Plains GP worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 17.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 694,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 104,402 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 25.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 24,705 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 278.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 41,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAGP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Plains GP from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Plains GP Price Performance

NYSE:PAGP opened at $16.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.24. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.92%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Articles

