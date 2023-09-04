WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ATO. Barclays began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ATO opened at $115.47 on Monday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $97.71 and a 52 week high of $125.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.95.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $662.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $1,468,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 212,472 shares in the company, valued at $24,952,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.