WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,682,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,619,000 after purchasing an additional 75,245 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,908,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,854,000 after purchasing an additional 151,897 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,076,000 after buying an additional 31,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,991,000 after buying an additional 331,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CBRL shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $103.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Sunday. StockNews.com started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $81.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.57. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.23 and a 52 week high of $121.17.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $832.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.71 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 2.76%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

(Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.