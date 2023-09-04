WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.26 Million Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 91.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,610,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in American Financial Group by 23.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In related news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $173,619.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,077.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total value of $88,154.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $173,619.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,077.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Financial Group Price Performance

AFG stock opened at $117.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.99 and a 12 month high of $150.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.21.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.47). American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

