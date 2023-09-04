WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.33 Million Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 31.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 30,158 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,869,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 27,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total value of $2,298,044.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,400,895.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,869,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,191,355 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE DLB opened at $85.03 on Monday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.55 and a 12 month high of $91.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.71.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $298.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.45 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

