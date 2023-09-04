WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.40 Million Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of WD-40 worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 21,600.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1,805.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the second quarter worth about $107,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD-40 Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $210.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95 and a beta of -0.15. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $145.16 and a 1 year high of $234.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $141.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.40 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.79%.

Insider Activity at WD-40

In related news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of WD-40 from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

