WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Realty Income by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

O opened at $56.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $68.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.00.

The firm also recently announced a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.10%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.18.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

