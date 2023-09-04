WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,198 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 160.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EME stock opened at $226.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.11. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.85 and a fifty-two week high of $227.50.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 24.20%. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $450,499.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,763,375.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,196,296. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

