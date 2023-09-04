WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.1 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $76.38 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $98.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $429,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $676,673.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,260.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,009 shares of company stock worth $11,288,854 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on EW. TheStreet downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.68.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

