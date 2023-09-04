WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 2,009 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WTW. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,726,000 after buying an additional 43,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.5 %

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $207.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.37. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $195.29 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.28). Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total value of $463,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,432,355.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Further Reading

