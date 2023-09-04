WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 224 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after buying an additional 261,435 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,707,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,153,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,128 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,081,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $908,447,000 after purchasing an additional 106,712 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,413 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,464,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,292,000 after buying an additional 122,855 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at $33,912,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE A opened at $121.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.28 and a 52 week high of $160.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.42.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on A. TD Cowen increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.12.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

