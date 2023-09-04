WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 8,427 Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.

PKG opened at $149.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $158.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $780,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,067.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $780,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,067.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,263 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,386,115.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,968.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,783 shares of company stock worth $9,023,216 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

