WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 2,231 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exponent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Exponent in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Exponent by 92.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Exponent by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPO. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Exponent from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exponent in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exponent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In related news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exponent Trading Up 0.6 %

EXPO opened at $90.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.94. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.27 and a 12-month high of $112.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $129.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.40 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

See Also

