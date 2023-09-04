WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 290.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2,142.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Insider Activity at AvalonBay Communities

In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $620,398.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

NYSE:AVB opened at $181.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $153.07 and a one year high of $216.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $690.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.