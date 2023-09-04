Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $245.71.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Workday from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

In other news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach purchased 8,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $240.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,086,057.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,222 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,177.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Workday news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach acquired 8,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $240.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,086,057.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,177.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Christa Davies sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.21, for a total value of $7,106,928.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,328,146.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 170,403 shares of company stock worth $35,952,147 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,556,949,000 after acquiring an additional 260,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,910,149,000 after acquiring an additional 139,939 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Workday by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,229,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,683 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,469,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $923,120,000 after acquiring an additional 387,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Workday by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,293,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $969,893,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $248.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.35. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $249.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

