ZeroFox (ZFOX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 6th. Analysts expect ZeroFox to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $45.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.40 million. On average, analysts expect ZeroFox to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ZeroFox Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ZFOX opened at $1.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34. ZeroFox has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZeroFox
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZeroFox in the first quarter worth $1,178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in ZeroFox in the third quarter worth $2,516,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ZeroFox in the third quarter worth $2,318,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ZeroFox by 18.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 49,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ZeroFox in the second quarter worth $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ZeroFox from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.
ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.
