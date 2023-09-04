ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 419,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,434 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $10,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZI. US Bancorp DE raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $254,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,185,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,184,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $254,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,185,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,184,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $794,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 551,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,608,069.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,040,000 shares of company stock worth $54,089,300. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.65.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $18.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.31. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.33 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

