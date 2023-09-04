ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $5,002,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $627,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 42,988 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 526,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after purchasing an additional 274,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $6,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $794,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 551,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,608,069.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $254,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,185,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,184,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $794,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 551,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,608,069.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,089,300 in the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZI opened at $18.58 on Monday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $48.76. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.94, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.31.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZI. TheStreet upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.65.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

