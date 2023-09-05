Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Aaron’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital lowered Aaron’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Aaron’s from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.36.

Aaron’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.63. Aaron’s has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $16.16. The firm has a market cap of $378.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $530.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.87 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -625.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aaron’s

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aaron’s by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,209,000 after purchasing an additional 39,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,976,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,853,000 after acquiring an additional 221,788 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,743,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after acquiring an additional 94,387 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,282,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,800,000 after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.1% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,249,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,662,000 after acquiring an additional 61,013 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

