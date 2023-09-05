Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Aeterna Zentaris Price Performance

Shares of AEZS opened at $2.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.35. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $4.96.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 259.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aeterna Zentaris will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

