Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on AEZS
Aeterna Zentaris Price Performance
Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 259.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aeterna Zentaris will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.
About Aeterna Zentaris
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.
