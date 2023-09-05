Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Trading Up 3.3 %

AAU stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. Almaden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.28. The company has a current ratio of 18.52, a quick ratio of 18.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15.

Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Almaden Minerals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAU. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Almaden Minerals by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 186,277 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

