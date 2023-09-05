Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Almaden Minerals Trading Up 3.3 %
AAU stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. Almaden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.28. The company has a current ratio of 18.52, a quick ratio of 18.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15.
Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Almaden Minerals
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Almaden Minerals
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- How to Invest in Growth Stocks
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.