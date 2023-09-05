AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALA. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital upped their target price on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$32.08.

ALA stock opened at C$27.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.97. The stock has a market cap of C$7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.30. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$21.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.03). AltaGas had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of C$2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.27 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 2.0504518 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.91%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

