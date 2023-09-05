Analysts Issue Forecasts for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eos Energy Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is ($1.82) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ FY2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

EOSE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim raised Eos Energy Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Up 18.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $3.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $515.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.63. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $5.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo acquired 31,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $69,573.77. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,086.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 40,199 shares of company stock valued at $88,824 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $1,445,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 31.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 77,392 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

