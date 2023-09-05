Analysts Set Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) PT at $14.00

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Annexon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Annexon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Annexon from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Get Annexon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ANNX

Institutional Trading of Annexon

Annexon Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Annexon by 630.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Annexon during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Annexon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of ANNX stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05. Annexon has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $7.65. The company has a market cap of $154.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.64.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts expect that Annexon will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Annexon

(Get Free Report

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.