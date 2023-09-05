Analysts Set Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) PT at $14.00

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ANNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Annexon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Annexon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Annexon from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ANNX
Institutional Trading of Annexon
Annexon Price Performance
Shares of ANNX stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05. Annexon has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $7.65. The company has a market cap of $154.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.64.
Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts expect that Annexon will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Annexon
Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Annexon
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.