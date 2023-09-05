Analysts Set Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Target Price at $60.75

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

In related news, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,116. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Derrick Brooks sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $75,260.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,723.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,116. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 49.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $49.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.69. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $397.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.15 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

