Analysts Set Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Target Price at C$15.89

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.89.

Several brokerages recently commented on D.UN. Cormark dropped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.50 to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on D.UN

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$13.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$425.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.96. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12 month low of C$12.24 and a 12 month high of C$18.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.11.

(Get Free Report

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.