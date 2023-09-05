Analysts Set Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Target Price at C$15.89

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.89.
Several brokerages recently commented on D.UN. Cormark dropped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.50 to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
