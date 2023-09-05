Analysts Set Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Target Price at $15.10

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.10.

Several research analysts have commented on DEA shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $13.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $18.63. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 378.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 7.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 11.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 6.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

