Analysts Set Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Target Price at C$58.23

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$58.23.

Several research firms recently commented on FTS. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fortis from C$61.50 to C$60.50 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on Fortis from C$60.50 to C$61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

TSE FTS opened at C$53.40 on Friday. Fortis has a 12 month low of C$48.45 and a 12 month high of C$62.00. The stock has a market cap of C$25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$56.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.31.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.01. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of C$2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortis will post 3.0044718 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.35%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

