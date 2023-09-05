Analysts Set KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Target Price at $71.04

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.04.

KKR has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $62.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $63.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.96.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1021.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.56%.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 459,348 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $12,857,150.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 943,806 shares in the company, valued at $26,417,129.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 459,348 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $12,857,150.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 943,806 shares in the company, valued at $26,417,129.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,644,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,861,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,209,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192,928 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $258,688,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $135,437,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $119,063,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $104,737,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Free Report

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

