Analysts Set Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target at $89.24

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.24.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $91.00 in a report on Sunday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $148,024.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,522 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,551,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $521,413.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,308 over the last quarter. 7.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 10.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.1% during the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

OKTA stock opened at $86.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.81. Okta has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $91.50. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.67 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 28.66%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Okta will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

